Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 177.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRV. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.14.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,185 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $297,597.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 241,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,950,866. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $134.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.81 and its 200 day moving average is $141.62. Travelers Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $123.61 and a 52 week high of $155.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 34.17%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

