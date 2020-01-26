Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.7% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 40,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,018,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 86.5% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 9,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 10.3% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 665,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,073,000 after purchasing an additional 62,362 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 12.1% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CB opened at $152.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Chubb Ltd has a 1 year low of $128.58 and a 1 year high of $162.44.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.06. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.78%.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Chubb from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Chubb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.92.

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total value of $2,126,996.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 185,375 shares in the company, valued at $28,043,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 157,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.49, for a total value of $24,226,094.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,155,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,290,312.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 190,658 shares of company stock valued at $29,210,599. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

