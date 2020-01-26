Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $379,000 Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,832,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $681,521,000 after buying an additional 393,356 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.3% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 10,813,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,005,000 after buying an additional 348,651 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 5.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,170,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,988,000 after buying an additional 425,225 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.3% during the third quarter. Markel Corp now owns 5,782,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,974,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 5.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,091,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,255,000 after buying an additional 149,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAM. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.58.

NYSE BAM opened at $62.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.05. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a twelve month low of $41.23 and a twelve month high of $63.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $17.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.92 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 5.82%. Brookfield Asset Management’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.