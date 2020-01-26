Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,414 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 0.8% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 96.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 52.8% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 24.9% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 386 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 601.8% during the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 64.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.31.

NYSE:DIS opened at $140.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.00. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $107.32 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.02 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.50%.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares in the company, valued at $15,250,878.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $642,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,897,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,627 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

