Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iqvia by 9.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Iqvia in the second quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iqvia by 49.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 3,827 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iqvia by 13.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after buying an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Iqvia by 14.9% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 87,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,044,000 after buying an additional 11,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Iqvia news, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.76, for a total transaction of $1,004,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total value of $1,860,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,227,735.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,866,090 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IQV. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Iqvia in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Iqvia in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup began coverage on Iqvia in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Iqvia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.10.

NYSE IQV opened at $158.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $123.57 and a fifty-two week high of $164.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a PE ratio of 129.59, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. Iqvia had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Iqvia Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

