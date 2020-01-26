Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $429,000 Stake in IAA (NYSE:IAA)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IAA (NYSE:IAA) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in IAA were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in IAA in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in IAA by 91.8% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in IAA by 810.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in IAA in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in IAA in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. 97.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAA stock opened at $48.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.05 and a 200-day moving average of $44.27. IAA has a fifty-two week low of $34.96 and a fifty-two week high of $49.96.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $357.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.31 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IAA will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of IAA in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised IAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. CJS Securities raised IAA to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.71.

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

