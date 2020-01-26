Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 1,556 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,871 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 5,885.6% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,161,195 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $102,941,000 after buying an additional 6,058,262 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Intel by 978.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,306,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $273,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,814,051 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Intel by 762.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,174,969 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $215,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,057 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Intel by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,201,573 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $628,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Intel by 202.5% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,714,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $102,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

NASDAQ INTC opened at $68.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.25 and a 200-day moving average of $53.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.91. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 29.25%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.87%.

Intel declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the chip maker to purchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. Nomura raised their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.26.

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $757,090.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $2,733,319.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 425,491 shares in the company, valued at $24,780,595.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,284 shares of company stock worth $4,517,194 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.