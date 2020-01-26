Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 888 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garrison Point Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 38,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 188,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,701 shares during the period. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 47,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the period. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $66.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $66.04 and a 1-year high of $83.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.65.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.