Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Garrison Point Advisors LLC

Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the third quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 19,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 35.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.5% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:XOM opened at $66.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $66.04 and a 1-year high of $83.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.65.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

