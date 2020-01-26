Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,050,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at $610,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Cintas by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after buying an additional 6,213 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in Cintas by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Cintas by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,627,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cintas alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTAS. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cintas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Cintas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.18.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $283.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.98. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $181.17 and a one year high of $287.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $271.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.