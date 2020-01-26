Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Garrison Point Advisors LLC

Garrison Point Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 14 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.5% of Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 50 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,466.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,023.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,027.03 and a one year high of $1,500.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,387.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,264.90.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). The firm had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $13.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Alphabet to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,423.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “positive” rating and issued a $1,600.00 target price (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,464.67.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

