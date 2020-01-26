Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,687,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,493,173,000 after acquiring an additional 125,867 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,292,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,328,972,000 after acquiring an additional 136,819 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 301.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,211,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,202,693,000 after acquiring an additional 7,668,930 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,969,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $820,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,425,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,081,000 after acquiring an additional 193,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Societe Generale cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Edward Jones restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.29.

In related news, insider Nicole Giles sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $109,367.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,106.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 11,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $1,617,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 425,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,336,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 121,172 shares of company stock worth $16,158,032. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $133.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.07. The stock has a market cap of $428.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $98.09 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

