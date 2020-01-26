Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,205 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.9% of Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000,029,000 after buying an additional 138,504 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 185,502.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 2,094,320 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,762,006 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,058,685,000 after buying an additional 40,404 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,743,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,026,677,000 after buying an additional 12,130 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 32.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 901,471 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,564,873,000 after buying an additional 219,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com stock opened at $1,861.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,833.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,815.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $934.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.45, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,566.76 and a fifty-two week high of $2,035.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,760.05, for a total value of $2,226,463.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,364,924. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,196 shares of company stock worth $17,869,618. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective on the stock. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Amazon.com to $2,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,177.07.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Article: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.