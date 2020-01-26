Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,092 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Arjuna Capital raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 81,513 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 70.2% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 38,279 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 15,784 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth about $82,000. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth about $421,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth about $243,000. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $480,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,716,237.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $564,471.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.78.

CSCO stock opened at $48.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.40 and a 52 week high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

