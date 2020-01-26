Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 0.5% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 9,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in Chevron by 3.6% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 37,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter worth approximately $6,459,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Chevron by 3.4% in the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 38,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.87.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $1,798,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,798,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,300 shares of company stock worth $10,904,079. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $111.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $213.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $110.42 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.10 and its 200 day moving average is $119.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

