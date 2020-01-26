Allied Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.72 Million Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 3.4% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 626.9% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.4% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PG. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.86.

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 26,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $3,258,332.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,377,687.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $210,938.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,247,348 shares of company stock worth $154,656,137. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock opened at $125.14 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $92.97 and a 1 year high of $127.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.06. The company has a market cap of $311.70 billion, a PE ratio of 74.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

