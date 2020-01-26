Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 119.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394,963 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,041 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $15,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,575,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,081,304,000 after buying an additional 83,167 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in AT&T by 18.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,020,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,060,292,000 after buying an additional 4,292,231 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 3.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,601,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $930,939,000 after buying an additional 878,967 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in AT&T by 4.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,351,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,215,000 after buying an additional 529,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in AT&T by 3.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,875,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,900,000 after buying an additional 296,471 shares in the last quarter. 53.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of AT&T to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $38.50 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.92 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.97. The firm has a market cap of $282.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $44.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.09%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

