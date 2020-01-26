Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Has $18.03 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,844 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $18,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,522,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,366,651,000 after buying an additional 4,401,622 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 11,524.8% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,399,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,127 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Chevron by 22.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,482,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $650,218,000 after acquiring an additional 990,819 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter worth approximately $85,367,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 30.5% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,400,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $166,145,000 after acquiring an additional 327,631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX opened at $111.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.15. The company has a market cap of $213.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.02. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $110.42 and a 1 year high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 8.70%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CVX. Citigroup downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.87.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $1,798,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,798,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,079. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

