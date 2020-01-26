Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Stock Position Increased by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 182,675 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,732 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises 1.5% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $26,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 65,636 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 14,976 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $24,664,000 after purchasing an additional 71,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $140.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.59 and a 200 day moving average of $139.75. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $107.32 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The firm has a market cap of $256.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $19.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.02 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is presently 30.50%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Argus raised their target price on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 price objective on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.31.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total transaction of $608,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,550,644.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total value of $162,854.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,627 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

