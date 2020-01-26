Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 5,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Summit X LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.33, for a total transaction of $180,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,091,631.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 5,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,241,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,439,435 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ROP opened at $376.84 on Friday. Roper Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $278.43 and a 1-year high of $385.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $360.65 and a 200 day moving average of $356.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.10. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.512 per share. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.36%.

ROP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $383.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $291.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Stephens set a $386.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target (up from $375.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.55.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

