Jolley Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Jolley Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Jolley Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,539,000. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 51,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,417,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 15,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 38,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 26,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.07, for a total value of $3,262,668.79. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,694 shares in the company, valued at $6,413,674.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $6,200,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,415,379.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,247,348 shares of company stock worth $154,656,137 in the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.86.

PG opened at $125.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $311.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.40. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $92.97 and a fifty-two week high of $127.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The company had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

