Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 1,861 Shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,861 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 119,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,237,000 after buying an additional 37,025 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 983,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,990,000 after buying an additional 5,744 shares during the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 21,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 76,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,886,000 after buying an additional 15,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $676,000. 78.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progressive stock opened at $76.75 on Friday. Progressive Corp has a 12 month low of $64.70 and a 12 month high of $84.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.12. The company has a market cap of $44.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.64.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. Progressive had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 8.69%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Progressive Corp will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 9.05%.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 22,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $1,627,981.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 376,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,090,412.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $271,068.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,750,916.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,817 shares of company stock worth $3,493,237. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Raymond James downgraded Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Progressive in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.71.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

