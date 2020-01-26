Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 24,680 Shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK) by 192.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,680 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF were worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. grew its position in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 307,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,047,000 after purchasing an additional 49,100 shares during the period.

Shares of TOK stock opened at $74.79 on Friday. iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF has a 1 year low of $61.40 and a 1 year high of $75.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.19.

