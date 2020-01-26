L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $2,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the second quarter valued at about $246,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the second quarter valued at about $815,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris in the third quarter valued at about $1,842,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new stake in L3Harris during the third quarter worth about $351,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other L3Harris news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 16,820 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,700,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,527 shares in the company, valued at $17,935,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LHX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Thursday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of L3Harris from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.76.

L3Harris stock opened at $222.98 on Friday. L3Harris has a 12-month low of $140.88 and a 12-month high of $224.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $205.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.19. L3Harris had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. L3Harris’s quarterly revenue was up 187.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that L3Harris will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

