Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock Position Lessened by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,070 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Illumina were worth $3,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 3,100.0% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 96 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Illumina during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Illumina by 296.8% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 123 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in Illumina by 90.9% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 126 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ILMN has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research set a $380.00 target price on Illumina and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub raised Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Illumina from $341.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on Illumina from $348.00 to $341.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.81.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $319.58 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $263.30 and a 12 month high of $380.76. The company has a market cap of $48.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.76.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The life sciences company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.53. Illumina had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $907.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $46,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $57,375.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,912.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,920 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,212. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

