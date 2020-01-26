Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 21.3% during the third quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 21,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.9% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.9% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 31,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.4% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 223,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,936,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. 70.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EMR opened at $76.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.74. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $55.98 and a 12-month high of $78.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EMR. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 40,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $3,009,437.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,803 shares in the company, valued at $20,556,145.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $806,769.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 88,817 shares in the company, valued at $6,532,490.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,565 shares of company stock worth $4,701,330 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

