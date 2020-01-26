Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 101 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 8,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 8,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 9,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 2,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 74.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ECL opened at $198.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $57.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.80. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.91 and a 52 week high of $209.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $190.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.84.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.81%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ECL shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.17.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

