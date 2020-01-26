Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 195.0% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in American Electric Power during the third quarter valued at $92,000. 73.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on AEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Mizuho lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.67.

American Electric Power stock opened at $102.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 12-month low of $76.30 and a 12-month high of $102.36.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.89%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

