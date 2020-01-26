Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $3.21 Million Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,206 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,450 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 9,526 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,352 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 70.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $39.00 to $51.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.17.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $50.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.59 billion, a PE ratio of 265.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 3.11. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $52.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 3.47%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total transaction of $3,855,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 902,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,376,961. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $1,238,400.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 549,896 shares of company stock worth $21,247,093. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

