Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 217 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $3,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

NYSE APD opened at $243.95 on Friday. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.00 and a 1 year high of $244.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.55.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.52%.

A number of analysts recently commented on APD shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $232.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $241.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.76.

Air Products & Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.