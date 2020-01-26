Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 514 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 9,413 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total transaction of $889,905.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 363,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,386,372.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 90,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $8,339,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,436 shares of company stock worth $14,439,091 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $97.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 1-year low of $71.90 and a 1-year high of $98.09. The company has a market capitalization of $54.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.63.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ICE shares. Compass Point set a $105.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup set a $101.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group set a $108.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.88.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

