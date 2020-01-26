Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $3.40 Million Stock Position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Biogen were worth $3,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total transaction of $308,429.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,988.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on BIIB. ValuEngine raised shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $236.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $280.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Biogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.72.

Shares of BIIB opened at $278.14 on Friday. Biogen Inc has a 12 month low of $215.77 and a 12 month high of $338.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $294.92 and its 200-day moving average is $260.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Biogen declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Saturday, December 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the biotechnology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

