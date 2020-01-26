Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $26.81 Million Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 185,399 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 0.9% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $26,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. HNP Capital LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 24.9% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 386 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.2% in the third quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 17,289 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS stock opened at $140.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $256.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.75. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $107.32 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $19.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.02 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.89%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.31.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total value of $608,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,550,644.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,627. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.