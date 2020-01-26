Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 603 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in CSX by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 37,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in CSX by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 29,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Brightworth grew its position in CSX by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Brightworth now owns 32,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 10,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $390,000. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX opened at $76.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $63.97 and a 12 month high of $80.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.66.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on CSX from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on CSX from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Argus set a $82.00 target price on CSX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. CSX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.14.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

