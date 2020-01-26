Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $3.50 Million Holdings in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its position in shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 53.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,059 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Yum China were worth $3,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China in the third quarter worth $27,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Yum China in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum China in the second quarter worth $32,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Yum China in the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $44.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.03. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $34.89 and a 1 year high of $50.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $91,626.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,440.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela Ai sold 15,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $705,735.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

YUMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.60 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.64.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

