Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 284,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,276 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 1.2% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Chevron were worth $34,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,522,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,366,651,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401,622 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,096,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $841,660,000 after acquiring an additional 58,570 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 22.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,482,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $650,218,000 after acquiring an additional 990,819 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,163,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $612,338,000 after acquiring an additional 123,800 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,346,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $396,901,000 after acquiring an additional 12,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $1,798,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,798,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,300 shares of company stock worth $10,904,079 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.87.

CVX stock opened at $111.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $213.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.02. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $110.42 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.11). Chevron had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

