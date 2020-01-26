Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. Has $2.30 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. lessened its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.4% of Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 19,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XOM. Bank of America upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.65.

XOM opened at $66.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.36. The company has a market capitalization of $282.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $66.04 and a 1 year high of $83.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

