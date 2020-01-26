Ibex Wealth Advisors Increases Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,628 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 65,636 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,165,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital raised its stake in Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 14,976 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $24,664,000 after buying an additional 71,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Imperial Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Consumer Edge started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.31.

NYSE:DIS opened at $140.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.00. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $107.32 and a one year high of $153.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.75.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.02 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.89%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.50%.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $642,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,897,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $596,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,435,371. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,627 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

