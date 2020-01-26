Intellectus Partners LLC Has $2.82 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.1% of Intellectus Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth $33,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth $35,000. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.5% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Edward Jones reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.29.

JPM stock opened at $133.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.29 and its 200-day moving average is $123.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $98.09 and a 1 year high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

In other news, insider Nicole Giles sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $109,367.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,106.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total transaction of $883,061.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 36,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,012,238.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,172 shares of company stock worth $16,158,032 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

