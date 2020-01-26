Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.7% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 3.7% in the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Clorox from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective (down from $143.00) on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective (down from $144.00) on shares of Clorox in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Clorox from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.17.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $158.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.99. Clorox Co has a 1-year low of $143.58 and a 1-year high of $166.90. The company has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.39.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.05. Clorox had a return on equity of 123.56% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.09%.

In other Clorox news, SVP Denise Garner sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total value of $106,096.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,805 shares in the company, valued at $849,503.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 5,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total value of $826,245.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,936.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

