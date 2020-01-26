Advisor Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DRI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1,247.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the third quarter worth $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 54.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 158.0% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total value of $89,636.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,146.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles M. Sonsteby acquired 1,500 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $112.26 per share, with a total value of $168,390.00. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.62.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $117.09 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.25 and a 1-year high of $128.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.15. The company has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 60.48%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

