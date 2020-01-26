Ibex Wealth Advisors Sells 1,694 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Posted by on Jan 26th, 2020

Ibex Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 64,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 2.7% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 633,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,553,000 after purchasing an additional 12,486 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,069,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,904,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 95,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 100,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 43,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,174,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 64,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total transaction of $8,404,160.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,103,377.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $109,367.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,172 shares of company stock worth $16,158,032. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $133.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $428.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $98.09 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.07.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Edward Jones reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.29.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

