Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 35.8% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $60.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.13. The company has a market cap of $250.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $32.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.23%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total value of $81,506.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,372.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson set a $57.00 target price on Verizon Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. HSBC downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Nomura downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.41.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.