Advisor Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,553 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benin Management CORP boosted its holdings in FedEx by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 19,696 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management boosted its holdings in FedEx by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 24,025 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $584,000. Finally, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $2,447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $154.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 733.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.42. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $137.78 and a 1 year high of $199.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). FedEx had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.75%.

In other news, Director John A. Edwardson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $151.75 per share, for a total transaction of $758,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,555,090.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Edwardson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $148.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,556,120.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FDX. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $194.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America decreased their target price on FedEx from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group upgraded FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on FedEx from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $155.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.88.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Featured Article: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.