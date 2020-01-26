Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Parisi Gray Wealth Management

Parisi Gray Wealth Management cut its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $1,798,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,079. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX opened at $111.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $110.42 and a one year high of $127.34. The firm has a market cap of $213.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.02.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). Chevron had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVX. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.87.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

