Advisor Partners LLC Takes $917,000 Position in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS)

Posted by on Jan 26th, 2020

Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 26,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $65,220,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 5,973.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 685,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,051,000 after buying an additional 674,541 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 9.2% in the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 541,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,780,000 after buying an additional 45,387 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.9% in the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 385,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,961,000 after buying an additional 18,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $10,823,000.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 6,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $202,124.05. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

SEAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $37.00 price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $37.00 price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. SeaWorld Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.61.

Shares of NYSE SEAS opened at $35.66 on Friday. SeaWorld Entertainment Inc has a 1-year low of $23.12 and a 1-year high of $35.89. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.22.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.15). SeaWorld Entertainment had a return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $473.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment Inc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

