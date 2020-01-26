Advisor Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Advisor Partners LLC lessened its position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,989,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $709,390,000 after acquiring an additional 51,868 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 461,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 456,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 434,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,096,000 after acquiring an additional 7,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 407,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,471,000 after acquiring an additional 23,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROP opened at $376.84 on Friday. Roper Technologies Inc has a one year low of $278.43 and a one year high of $385.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $39.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $360.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $356.28.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.10. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.512 per share. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $291.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $383.00 price target on Roper Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Stephens set a $386.00 price target on Roper Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.55.

In other Roper Technologies news, VP Jason Conley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.46, for a total transaction of $881,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,778,792.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Crisci sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.61, for a total value of $1,402,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,253,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,439,435. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

