Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) Shares Bought by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,316 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 938.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 385,935 shares of the airline’s stock worth $19,598,000 after acquiring an additional 348,777 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 86,800 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,408,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 82,278 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,323 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 133,716 shares of the airline’s stock worth $6,790,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the airline’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LUV stock opened at $56.55 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co has a 1 year low of $47.40 and a 1 year high of $58.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.05. The firm has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.11). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is currently 16.86%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LUV. Wolfe Research set a $62.00 price target on Southwest Airlines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.18.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

