Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Lifted by Parisi Gray Wealth Management

Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,669 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.3% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Alphabet by 72.4% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 50 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 33.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $1,245.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,464.67.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,466.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,387.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,264.90. The company has a market cap of $1,023.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,027.03 and a 1 year high of $1,500.58.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). The business had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $13.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

