Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $1.04 Million Stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 317.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeff A. Jacobson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.35, for a total value of $1,693,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,449.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $169.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.49 and a 200-day moving average of $151.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a fifty-two week low of $124.01 and a fifty-two week high of $175.99.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 2.64%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on JLL shares. Bank of America downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays set a $179.00 price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.15.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

